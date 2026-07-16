Gujarat's Metalic Technoforge opens IPO July 21-23 to raise ₹50cr

Most of the funds, about ₹30.8 crore, will help build a fourth factory and upgrade its Rajkot plant.

Around ₹6.72 crore will clear some loans, and the rest covers general business needs.

Founded in 2016, Metalic Technoforge makes gears and coupling parts for cars and construction machines in India and abroad.

Their shares are set to list on NSE Emerge on July 28.