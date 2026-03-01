Gujarat's new STI policy aims to create 1 lakh researchers
Gujarat just rolled out its Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy 2026-2031, with a massive ₹1,000 crore innovation fund.
The goal? Support homegrown tech, software, machinery, and bold research ideas—plus help create 1 lakh skilled researchers by 2031 and boost patent filings.
Policy sets ambitious R&D funding targets
The policy promises to raise science and tech spending to 1% of Gujarat's GSDP and requires every state department to set aside at least 1% for research.
The state is aiming for over 100 new projects each year, with R&D lab funding growing by 20% annually.
Science clusters to be set up across the state
To make all this happen, Gujarat will set up science clusters in cities like Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar and Vadodara-Surat that connect universities, industries, and local bodies.
The Department of Science & Technology will lead the charge while GUJCOST will handle coordination and keep everyone on track.