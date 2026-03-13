Gujarat's recently announced STI policy aims to boost semiconductor research
Gujarat recently announced a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policy, hoping to turn the state into a powerhouse for semiconductors.
The plan includes provisions to support homegrown research, with big goals: increasing the number of trained researchers and boosting patent filings, though specific numeric targets and timelines were not detailed in the source.
What does this mean for you?
This policy is already pulling in investment proposals from international companies, meaning more opportunities for startups and tech jobs.
Gujarat also wants to build dedicated research clusters and develop Dholera as India's first "Semicon City," setting the stage for global electronics manufacturing right here.
If you're interested in tech or innovation careers, this is a space to watch.