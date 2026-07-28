Gulf and North Africa family offices invest in Indian equities
More than 50 family offices from the Gulf and North Africa are now investing in Indian equities, seeing India as a unique opportunity rather than just another emerging market.
Their investments make up about 5% to 8% of their portfolios right now, but experts think this could bring steadier foreign money to Indian markets in the long run.
Family offices form India focused teams
Family offices (especially in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman) are ramping up their India focus by setting up dedicated investment teams.
Many family offices have set up their own investment teams to focus on specific countries, and India is one of them.
Many UAE-based groups have boosted their investments in India. They're also looking for direct connections with Indian business owners for smarter investing decisions.