Gulf conflict escalates, leading to potential global economic repercussions

Central banks pause interest rate hikes as energy costs spike

With energy costs spiking, central banks are meeting for the first time since conflict began.

JPMorgan's Bruce Kasman says inflation is likely to rise while growth slows down.

Oil prices remain volatile (Brent about $103 a barrel) and bond yields have risen; MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up roughly 0.1% on Monday.

The US Fed is expected to keep rates steady, and Japan's Nikkei dipped about 0.1%.