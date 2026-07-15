Gulf Lloyds to open ₹18.19cr IPO at ₹100 July 20-22

The IPO splits shares evenly between retail and non-retail investors, so both small-time and bigger players get a shot.

Some funds will go toward buying office space, clearing old loans, and boosting working capital for daily operations.

Gulf Lloyds works in certification and inspection across industries like infrastructure and oil and gas; in the financial year ended March 2026, it reported revenue of ₹35.7 crore and a profit of ₹4.3 crore.

Interactive Financial Services is handling the IPO process.