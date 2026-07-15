Gulf Lloyds to open ₹18.19cr IPO at ₹100 July 20-22
Gulf Lloyds (India), based in Ahmedabad, is rolling out its IPO from July 20 to 22, aiming to raise ₹18.19 crore by offering shares at ₹100 each.
If you're curious about investing or just want to keep up with what's new in the market, this could be one to watch.
Gulf Lloyds equal retail non-retail split
The IPO splits shares evenly between retail and non-retail investors, so both small-time and bigger players get a shot.
Some funds will go toward buying office space, clearing old loans, and boosting working capital for daily operations.
Gulf Lloyds works in certification and inspection across industries like infrastructure and oil and gas; in the financial year ended March 2026, it reported revenue of ₹35.7 crore and a profit of ₹4.3 crore.
Interactive Financial Services is handling the IPO process.