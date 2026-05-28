Gulf Oil Lubricants India posts 4,057.04cr revenue despite profit dip
Business
Gulf Oil Lubricants India saw its profit dip slightly this quarter, landing at ₹85.59 crore, a 3.46% drop from last year.
Still, the company pulled off a solid win with revenue jumping nearly 11% to ₹1,055.26 crore, thanks to record sales and strong demand.
For the full year, profits were down by 3.51%, but annual revenue hit a new high of ₹4,057.04 crore.
Gulf Oil Lubricants volumes up 14%
The company's lubricant volumes grew by an impressive 14%, beating industry averages by a wide margin.
Passenger Car Motor Oils and Commercial Vehicle Oils both saw double-digit growth, while the agricultural segment held strong too.
CEO Ravi Chawla credited disciplined execution and steady momentum for crossing the ₹4,000 crore milestone, even with global challenges in play.