Gulf Oil Lubricants India posts 4,057.04cr revenue despite profit dip Business May 28, 2026

Gulf Oil Lubricants India saw its profit dip slightly this quarter, landing at ₹85.59 crore, a 3.46% drop from last year.

Still, the company pulled off a solid win with revenue jumping nearly 11% to ₹1,055.26 crore, thanks to record sales and strong demand.

For the full year, profits were down by 3.51%, but annual revenue hit a new high of ₹4,057.04 crore.