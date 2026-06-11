Gulf Oil Lubricants India targets 2-3x faster growth by FY2027
Business
Gulf Oil Lubricants India is setting its sights on growing two to three times faster than the rest of the lubricant industry by FY2027.
They're banking on bigger market share, strong demand, and a planned 70% boost in manufacturing capacity over the next few years.
In FY26 (financial year 2025-26), lubricant volumes rose 10.5% for the full year and 14% in the March quarter (Q4).
Gulf oil factories running 3 shifts
To keep up with demand, Gulf Oil's factories are running on a three-shift basis, even as input costs climb.
They've raised prices to protect profits and are expanding in the agriculture segment, and even developing products for data center cooling.
Plus, they're making sure their supply chain stays steady for over 40 OEM partners as they expand.