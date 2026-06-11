Gulf Oil Lubricants India targets 2-3x faster growth by FY2027 Business Jun 11, 2026

Gulf Oil Lubricants India is setting its sights on growing two to three times faster than the rest of the lubricant industry by FY2027.

They're banking on bigger market share, strong demand, and a planned 70% boost in manufacturing capacity over the next few years.

In FY26 (financial year 2025-26), lubricant volumes rose 10.5% for the full year and 14% in the March quarter (Q4).