Gulf sovereign wealth funds invest $1.7B in India H1 2026

Gulf funds back infrastructure and tech

Most of this money is going into big-picture areas like infrastructure and tech, not just quick wins.

For example, during PM Modi's UAE visit in May, Abu Dhabi pledged $1 billion to India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, strengthening ties between the regions.

Globally, Gulf funds have been busy too, investing nearly $54 billion across 108 deals this year alone.

Experts think we'll keep seeing them back Indian sectors like healthcare and consumer markets as they look for stable bets beyond oil.