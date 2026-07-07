Gulf sovereign wealth funds invest $1.7B in India H1 2026
Gulf sovereign wealth funds just invested $1.7 billion in India during the first half of 2026, their biggest half-year investment since 2024 and nearly triple what they put in late last year.
Even with regional tensions like the Iran war, these investors are doubling down on India, now making up twice their previous share since 2024.
It is a clear sign they see serious potential for long-term growth.
Gulf funds back infrastructure and tech
Most of this money is going into big-picture areas like infrastructure and tech, not just quick wins.
For example, during PM Modi's UAE visit in May, Abu Dhabi pledged $1 billion to India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, strengthening ties between the regions.
Globally, Gulf funds have been busy too, investing nearly $54 billion across 108 deals this year alone.
Experts think we'll keep seeing them back Indian sectors like healthcare and consumer markets as they look for stable bets beyond oil.