Gulf war could sink global trade: Shipping giants steer clear

CMA CGM and Maersk halt bookings, reroute ships

CMA CGM has suspended transit through the Suez Canal and halted hazardous and refrigerated bookings to Gulf states, Yemen, and Djibouti, and imposed an emergency conflict surcharge of $2,000 per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU); no FEU amount was specified.

Maersk is also rerouting key services around Africa.

All this means delays and pricier shipping for everyone.