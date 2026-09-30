Gunjan Soni says AI helped 200,000 Indian channels hit monetization
Business
YouTube India's boss, Gunjan Soni, shared how AI is making it easier for people to become creators and actually get paid.
In just one year, 200,000 new Indian channels hit monetization thanks to smarter tools that cut down production costs and help small-budget creators jump in.
"Content creation is expensive -- especially high quality creation," Soni explained.
YouTube adds ₹18,000cr to India GDP
AI isn't just helping creators; the creative ecosystem of YouTube added ₹18,000 crore to India's GDP in the last one year.
It also helps regional channels dub videos into different languages, so more people can watch and understand.
As Soni put it, "They are using AI to bring out mythology or traditional historic concepts," making content more accessible for everyone.