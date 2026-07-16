Gurgaon-based Masters's Union launches Founder Fellowship with 100cr fund
Business
Masters's Union, a Gurgaon-based tech and business school, just rolled out the Founder Fellowship, a program giving early-stage startup founders ₹50,000 a month for a year.
The idea is to help young entrepreneurs worry less about money and focus more on building their ventures.
This support comes from a hefty ₹100 crore fund set aside just for this initiative.
Fellows receive AI labs and mentorship
Besides the monthly stipend, fellows get access to AI labs, the Bloomberg Terminal, and direct connections with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts.
There are also regular mentorship sessions with startup founders and VCs, so you're not building alone.