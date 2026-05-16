Gurugram-based Delhivery promotes 6 senior leaders to top team Business May 16, 2026

Delhivery, the Gurugram-based logistics giant, just promoted six senior leaders to its top team as it gears up for bigger growth.

The fresh lineup includes Varun Bakshi as chief sales officer and Vikas Kapoor as chief strategy officer.

Arun Bagavathi takes over network operations, Prashant Gazipur will handle in-city logistics, Nikhil Ummat is set to lead engineering and automation, and Sunny Raja steps in as chief procurement officer.