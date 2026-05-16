Gurugram-based Delhivery promotes 6 senior leaders to top team
Delhivery, the Gurugram-based logistics giant, just promoted six senior leaders to its top team as it gears up for bigger growth.
The fresh lineup includes Varun Bakshi as chief sales officer and Vikas Kapoor as chief strategy officer.
Arun Bagavathi takes over network operations, Prashant Gazipur will handle in-city logistics, Nikhil Ummat is set to lead engineering and automation, and Sunny Raja steps in as chief procurement officer.
Delhivery board adds Kabir Ahmed Shakir
Alongside these promotions, Delhivery's board is seeing some changes.
Kabir Ahmed Shakir, former Tata Communications chief financial officer, joins as an independent director after Romesh Sobti's retirement.
Namita Thapar, Yashish Dahiya, and Neelam Dhawan, now board chair, are also recent additions.
Meanwhile, Saugata Gupta has stepped down from his independent director role.