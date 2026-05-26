Gurugram-based Fairdeal. Market raises $15 million to expand dark-store operations, accelerate delivery
Fairdeal. Market, a Gurugram-based platform that helps local retailers restock fast, has raised $15 million in Series A funding.
The round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with WaterBridge Ventures and Incubate Asia Fund joining in.
The fresh funds are set to boost their tech, expand dark-store operations, and make last-mile delivery even quicker.
Fairdeal. Market promises 1-hour Delhi NCR deliveries
Started in 2022 by Prateek and Yash Bansal, Fairdeal. Market promises over 1,000 products delivered to Delhi NCR retailers within an hour.
They already serve more than 20,000 active retailers with an impressive retention rate above 80%.
With eyes on reaching 100,000 retailers within the current financial year (and taking on big players like Udaan and Jumbotail), Fairdeal is all about helping kirana stores stay profitable through real-time inventory updates and speedy fulfillment.