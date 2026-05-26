Gurugram-based Fairdeal. Market raises $15 million to expand dark-store operations, accelerate delivery

Fairdeal. Market promises 1-hour Delhi NCR deliveries

Started in 2022 by Prateek and Yash Bansal, Fairdeal. Market promises over 1,000 products delivered to Delhi NCR retailers within an hour.

They already serve more than 20,000 active retailers with an impressive retention rate above 80%.

With eyes on reaching 100,000 retailers within the current financial year (and taking on big players like Udaan and Jumbotail), Fairdeal is all about helping kirana stores stay profitable through real-time inventory updates and speedy fulfillment.