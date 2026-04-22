Gurugram-based GobbleCube raises $15 million Series A to upgrade AI globally
Business
Gurugram-based GobbleCube just scored $15 million in Series A funding. The startup plans to use this boost to upgrade its AI technology and go global.
CEO Manas Gupta shared that the new funds will help it build smarter, more personalized decision-making tools for digital commerce.
GobbleCube emphasizes real-time data, outcome-based pricing
Instead of relying on big budgets, GobbleCube is all about real-time data to improve marketing, supply, sales, and product decisions for brands.
They're also moving from subscriptions to an outcome-based pricing model, so their success is tied directly to their clients' success.
Since launching in 2024, they've already worked with more than 400 brands and are now eyeing expansion into Latin America, the US and China.