Gurugram-based GobbleCube raises $15 million Series A to upgrade AI globally

GobbleCube emphasizes real-time data, outcome-based pricing

Instead of relying on big budgets, GobbleCube is all about real-time data to improve marketing, supply, sales, and product decisions for brands.

They're also moving from subscriptions to an outcome-based pricing model, so their success is tied directly to their clients' success.

Since launching in 2024, they've already worked with more than 400 brands and are now eyeing expansion into Latin America, the US and China.