Gurugram Cyber Police arrest Ludhiana duo allegedly selling bank accounts
Gurugram Cyber Police have arrested Atar Singh and Lovepreet Singh from Ludhiana for allegedly providing bank accounts to cybercriminals.
The arrests happened on November 15.
PayU breach uncovers ₹6.2L, 2% commission
The fraud came to light when PayU reported a security breach on November 9.
Investigators found that ₹6.2 lakh had landed in Atar Singh's account as part of the stolen money: he'd shared his bank details in exchange for a two per cent commission, which Lovepreet then sold on for the same cut.
Both suspects are now being questioned as police dig deeper into how the scam worked.