Gurugram students raise $525,000 for Brekfuz to simplify workplace knowledge

Brekfuz builds AI platform, valued 75L

Brekfuz is building a platform that brings together information from tools like Slack, email, documents, and GitHub. Employees can simply ask questions in plain English and get direct answers with links to the source.

Big-name investors like Pear VC and Pareto Holdings backed them, raising the company's valuation to $75 lakh (about $7.5 million).

Both founders already have serious experience: Singhal has worked on advanced AI projects while Ahuja previously built a global academic network with more than 35,000 users.