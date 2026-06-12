Gurugram's Omli raises $1.5 million for OmliKids AI buddy Doro

Omli's VedAnsh-v1 targets Indian kids' speech

Instead of using adult-focused tech, Omli built its own model called VedAnsh-v1 that's much better at understanding kids' voices, even with Indian accents and local languages.

As co-founder Siddhant Garg puts it, "The ambition is to bring children's speech recognition close to adult-grade accuracy, including Indian accents and vernacular languages,".

The team is also working on new tools to spot speech issues early on and plans to develop them over the next six months.