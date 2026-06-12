Gurugram's Omli raises $1.5 million for OmliKids AI buddy Doro
Omli, a Gurugram-based startup, just raised $1.5 million to make AI tools that actually get how kids talk.
Their app, OmliKids, uses an AI buddy named Doro to help children ages three to 10 practice speaking and thinking skills through fun voice chats, and it's already hit over 500,000 downloads on Google Play in just a few months.
Omli's VedAnsh-v1 targets Indian kids' speech
Instead of using adult-focused tech, Omli built its own model called VedAnsh-v1 that's much better at understanding kids' voices, even with Indian accents and local languages.
As co-founder Siddhant Garg puts it, "The ambition is to bring children's speech recognition close to adult-grade accuracy, including Indian accents and vernacular languages,".
The team is also working on new tools to spot speech issues early on and plans to develop them over the next six months.