Gurugram's TrueFan AI raises $10 million valuing company $40 million
Business
TrueFan AI, a Gurugram startup making personalized videos with AI avatars of celebrities and business leaders, just raised $10 million in fresh funding.
Big investors like Baring Private Equity Partners India and Z3Partners led the round, bumping TrueFan's valuation up to $40 million.
TrueFan platform used by 100+ companies
Their platform is already used by over 100 companies, including HDFC Bank, Zomato, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, and BharatPe, to create custom video messages at scale.
With this new cash boost, TrueFan plans to expand into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the US where demand for AI-generated videos is taking off.
They're also working on making their real-time video agents even smarter for global clients.