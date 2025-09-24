Gurunanak Agri IPO opens today: Here's what you should know Business Sep 24, 2025

Gurunanak Agriculture India is aiming to raise ₹28.8 crore through its IPO, which opened on September 24 and closes September 26.

The offer includes 38.4 lakh new shares at ₹75 each, putting the company's post-issue value close to ₹90 crore.

Shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform by October 1.