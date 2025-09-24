Gurunanak Agri IPO opens today: Here's what you should know
Gurunanak Agriculture India is aiming to raise ₹28.8 crore through its IPO, which opened on September 24 and closes September 26.
The offer includes 38.4 lakh new shares at ₹75 each, putting the company's post-issue value close to ₹90 crore.
Shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform by October 1.
The company builds advanced farm machinery
Headquartered in Durg, Chhattisgarh, the company builds farm machinery—think threshers, harvesters, rotavators and more—for a variety of crops.
With a network of 48 dealers across seven states and exports reaching places like Ghana, Nepal and Nigeria, they're known for advanced mechanized equipment for multiple crop types.
Financials and use of funds
For FY25 (the year ending March 2025), revenue stayed steady at ₹43.95 crore versus last year's ₹44.09 crore—but profits jumped by 147% to ₹6.06 crore and EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹9.75 crore.
Funds from the IPO will help build a new harvester plant (₹17.07cr), boost working capital (₹6.77cr), and cover other business needs.