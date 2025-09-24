Riddhi Display Equipments's ₹25 crore IPO opens today

Riddhi Display Equipments, known for its custom display counters and refrigeration equipment, is opening its IPO from September 24 to 26. The company wants to raise ₹25 crore by offering shares at ₹95-100 each.

Issue details, listing There are 24.68 lakh new shares up for grabs—1.23 lakh set aside for market makers, with the rest split between qualified institutional buyers (1.02%), non-institutional investors (46.82%), and retail investors (47.16%).

Riddhi aims to list on BSE SME by October 1, targeting a market cap of ₹86.4 crore at the top price.

What does the company do? Based in Gondal, Gujarat, Riddhi makes customized display counters and commercial kitchen gear used by restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, hotels, hospitals—you name it.