G.V. Ravishankar says India's engineers can build standout AI companies
India might not spend as much on AI as the US or China, but it's still making waves.
G.V. Ravishankar from Peak XV Capital believes India's strong pool of engineers and tech talent gives it a real shot at building standout AI companies.
He shared these thoughts at the Mint India Investment Summit, highlighting how local startups are finding smart ways to compete globally.
Indian AI startups raised $643 million
Indian startups are putting AI to work in areas like customer support and public services, and they're getting noticed by investors.
In 2025 alone, they raised $643 million; even if that's less than what US firms pulled in, it shows serious momentum.
Companies like Neysa landed big funding this year, proving there's plenty of energy (and opportunity) in India's growing AI scene.