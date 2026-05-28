H-1B returnees from US face hiring slowdown in Indian tech
Business
Indian professionals coming back from the US on H-1B visas are finding it harder to land jobs in India's tech sector.
Hiring has slowed down noticeably, with fewer openings in traditional IT roles due to ongoing market ups and downs and global economic pressures.
Generative AI demand rising, companies cautious
On the bright side, there's rising demand for people skilled in generative AI and niche tech areas.
Experts like Raja Lahiri say AI-driven jobs are picking up, while Pankaj Bansal highlights global capability centers as key recruiters for returnees.
Still, many returning professionals expect higher salaries because of their overseas experience, making companies more cautious about who they hire.