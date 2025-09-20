This Indian company bagged the most H-1B visas this year

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the second-largest beneficiary of H-1B visas in 2025, according to US government data. The Indian IT giant has received over 5,000 approved visas this year, only behind Amazon . Other major beneficiaries include tech giants such as Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202), and Google (4,181).

Visa allocation Other major beneficiaries As of June 2025, Amazon had the largest number of H-1B workers with 10,044 approved visas. TCS followed closely behind with 5,505 approved visas. The list of top beneficiaries of H-1B visas also includes Deloitte (2,353), Infosys (2,004), Wipro (1,523), and Tech Mahindra Americas (951). These numbers show a clear trend in tech industry where major players are using these work permits to bring skilled foreign workers into US.

Program criticism White House proposes $100,000 fee for H-1B sponsors The H-1B visa program has been criticized as one of the "most abused" systems in America's immigration system. White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf said the latest proclamation shall raise the fee that companies pay to sponsor H-1B applicants to $100,000 (over ₹88 lakh). He added this move is aimed at ensuring that those entering the US are "actually very highly skilled" and not taking jobs from local workers.