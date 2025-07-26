Next Article
Hackers steal data of 14 lakh customers from Allianz Life
Allianz Life, a major US insurance company, just revealed that hackers accessed personal info of most of its 1.4 million customers and financial professionals.
The breach happened when attackers used social engineering tricks to get into a third-party cloud system the company relies on.
Cyberattacks are rising in the insurance sector
Allianz Life has looped in the FBI and says no other internal systems were hit. They'll start notifying those impacted by August 1.
This isn't just a one-off—cyberattacks like this are rising fast in the insurance world, with experts naming cyber incidents as the top business risk for 2025.