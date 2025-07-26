India, US working on interim trade deal ahead of deadline

India-US trade deal important because exports to US increased

India wants to get rid of a hefty 26% extra duty on its goods and lower tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cars.

The US is pushing for easier access for its industrial and farm products.

All this matters because India's exports to the US jumped nearly 23% last spring—hitting $25.5 billion—while imports from the US also grew.

If this deal goes through, it could make trading a lot easier for both sides.