Next Article
US-India trade deal likely by October, India negotiating with Oman
India and the US are close to sealing a major trade agreement after wrapping up key talks in Washington.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says both sides are aiming to lock in the first phase by September or October, with hopes of ramping up trade from $191 billion to a massive $500 billion.
US-India negotiations in August will tackle tricky areas like agriculture
The next round of negotiations—set for August in India—will tackle tricky areas like agriculture and dairy, where India usually treads carefully.
Goyal is also pushing for special market access for Indian goods in the US.
Meanwhile, India isn't stopping here; it's wrapping up a separate trade deal with Oman as part of a bigger push to grow its global economic influence.