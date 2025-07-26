TVS invests ₹1,025 crore in R&D this year—why it matters

TVS isn't just spending; they're winning. FY25 saw their revenue climb 13.7% to ₹36,309 crore and profits jump 30.5%. The iQube electric scooter became India's top seller with a massive 45% sales boost.

Sudarshan Venu is now TVS chairman

With Sudarshan Venu stepping in as chairman this August, TVS is doubling down on EVs, growing its commercial mobility game, and working on greener solutions—even as battery materials get harder to source.

If you care about where clean tech and cool rides are headed in India, this is one to watch.

