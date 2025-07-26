Next Article
Oyo has already invested $65 million in the UK, says Agarwal
India and the UK just signed a Free Trade Agreement that could seriously level up opportunities for Indian startups, especially in travel.
Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal, who was part of the talks at Buckingham Palace, says easier business rates and better skilled visa access will help Indian entrepreneurs make their mark in the UK.
Oyo has created over a thousand jobs in the UK
The deal gives 99% of Indian exports—like textiles, medicines, and farm products—zero-duty access to the UK. It's expected to add $34 billion to trade each year.
Agarwal points out that Oyo has already invested $65 million in the UK, running more than 220 hotels across 65 cities and creating over a thousand jobs.
He also hopes for even more reforms so Indian startups can thrive even further in the UK market.