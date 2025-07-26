NephroPlus plans ₹2,000 crore IPO to fund expansion, acquisitions Business Jul 26, 2025

NephroPlus, Asia's biggest dialysis network based in Hyderabad, is gearing up for a ₹2,000 crore IPO.

The money will help them open more clinics and buy out mid-sized rivals in India and the Philippines.

They're aiming to file with SEBI by late July 2025.