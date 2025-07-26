NephroPlus plans ₹2,000 crore IPO to fund expansion, acquisitions
NephroPlus, Asia's biggest dialysis network based in Hyderabad, is gearing up for a ₹2,000 crore IPO.
The money will help them open more clinics and buy out mid-sized rivals in India and the Philippines.
They're aiming to file with SEBI by late July 2025.
The dialysis giant
Started in 2009, NephroPlus runs over 447 dialysis clinics spread across India, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Nepal.
They treat more than 33,000 patients each year and hold over half of India's organized dialysis market—making them a pretty big deal in healthcare.
Strong profits and low debt
In FY25, NephroPlus pulled in ₹755.8 crore revenue (up 39% from last year) with strong profits and low debt.
Their financial discipline just earned them an upgraded "IND A+/Positive" credit rating from India Ratings—thanks to their solid business model and smart expansion moves.
```