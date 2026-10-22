haf.vc built on Hyderabad Angels invests ₹3cr in Hunar. AI
Business
Venture capital fund haf.vc, built on the legacy of Hyderabad Angels, just invested ₹3 crore in Hunar. AI, a young startup using AI to help companies manage their frontline teams.
Founded in 2022, Hunar. AI builds AI agents that make hiring, training, and team engagement easier, through voice and WhatsApp.
Funding to boost tech, Telangana expansion
This funding will help Hunar. AI boost its tech, roll out new features, and reach more businesses, especially in Telangana.
haf.vc's Kalyan Sivalenka said the goal is to support India's huge multilingual workforce with better tech solutions.
The investment also fits haf.vc's strategy of backing promising entrepreneurs alongside Blume Ventures.