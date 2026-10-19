Haier India to invest ₹7,000cr in Andhra Pradesh appliance factory
Business
Haier India is putting ₹7,000 crore into a huge new factory in Andhra Pradesh, its biggest one yet.
The project will roll out in two phases and aims to create 21,000 jobs by 2032.
The plant will make everything from air conditioners and washing machines to TVs and small appliances, all right in the heart of the Tirupati-Chennai-Nellore electronics corridor.
Haier India facility near Sri City
Set across 250 acres near Sri City Industrial Park, the facility's location gives Haier easy access to ports and airports, perfect for exports.
With production kicking off by 2028, this move helps Haier target ₹22,000 crore in revenue while also expanding its presence beyond Pune and Greater Noida.
It's a big step for both local jobs and India's spot on the global manufacturing map.