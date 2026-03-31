HAL posts provisional FY26 revenue ₹32,250cr, 4% growth amid slowdowns
Business
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) just posted a provisional revenue of ₹32,250 crore for the year ending March 2026, a 4% jump from last year.
This steady growth comes even as the company faced global tensions and supply chain hiccups that slowed down some aircraft deliveries.
HAL secures 97 LCA Mk1A ₹62,000cr+
HAL kept things moving by ramping up deliveries of helicopters and engines, while also locking in big defense contracts, including one for 97 LCA Mk1A jets worth over ₹62,000 crore.
With an order book now at ₹2.54 lakh crore (enough work lined up for the next seven to eight years), HAL also rewarded shareholders with a total dividend payout of ₹3,344 crore this year.