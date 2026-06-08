Haleon to build 1st ₹2,000cr oral health plant in Pithampur Business Jun 08, 2026

Sensodyne's parent company, Haleon, is putting down roots in India with a massive ₹2,000 crore investment for its first oral health manufacturing plant in India.

The new facility will be built in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, and is expected to be completed over the next two to three years (i.e., between mid-2028 and mid-2029 from June 2026).

This marks a big shift: Haleon is moving away from third-party production and betting on India's booming market.