Haleon to build 1st ₹2,000cr oral health plant in Pithampur
Sensodyne's parent company, Haleon, is putting down roots in India with a massive ₹2,000 crore investment for its first oral health manufacturing plant in India.
The new facility will be built in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, and is expected to be completed over the next two to three years (i.e., between mid-2028 and mid-2029 from June 2026).
This marks a big shift: Haleon is moving away from third-party production and betting on India's booming market.
Haleon says funding from reserves
Kedar Lele, Haleon's Indian subcontinent president, shared that the funding comes straight from company reserves.
The goal? Make the supply chain stronger, rely less on imports, and keep up with India's fast-growing appetite for oral health products.
With Haleon's oral-health business seeing consistent double-digit growth here, Haleon is aiming to reach 300 million Indian consumers by 2030 through more research and development and international products such as Centrum Nutrient Replenish.