Half of India's new credit card users are Gen Z

India's credit card market has jumped from 14 million holders in 2016 to 52 million in 2026, even though only 25% of credit-active consumers have cards so far.

Gen Z tends to use their cards quickly (28% rack up over ₹25,000 within three months) and they're also branching out into things like personal loans.

This shift is especially noticeable among young folks in semi-urban and rural areas, showing how diverse their financial habits are becoming.