Half of India's upcoming tech IPOs are loss-making Business Sep 13, 2025

Out of 42 Indian startups planning to go public soon, half—like Meesho, Flipkart, PhonePe, Zepto and PayU—have reported a combined net loss of over ₹12,000 crore in their latest financials.

Still, while NSE norms require operating profit for two of the last three years for a standard IPO, there are alternate routes for loss-making companies, allowing them to move ahead with their IPO plans.