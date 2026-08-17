Half of recent Indian IT M&A target AI, Crisil says
Business
Leading Indian IT companies are snapping up AI talent and technology by buying other firms, especially in the US and Europe.
According to Crisil Ratings, about half of their recent mergers and acquisitions have focused on boosting AI capabilities: think smarter platforms, better data skills, and fresh ideas.
Most deals funded internally, integration crucial
Over the past two fiscals, AI has emerged as the key theme after earlier deals focused mainly on cloud computing, process automation and analytics.
The good news? Most of these deals haven't hurt financial stability because they're funded through internal accruals, cash reserves or share swaps with limited reliance on debt.
Success now depends on how well these companies blend new teams and actually put all that new AI know-how to work.