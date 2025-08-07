Next Article
HAL's Q1 results on August 12: What to expect
HAL, India's big name in aerospace and defense, is set to announce its April-June 2025 financials on August 12.
This update will show how the company's been doing lately—especially after a few bumps last quarter.
Last quarter, HAL's profits and revenue took a hit
Earlier this year, HAL's profits dropped by 8% thanks to delays with their Tejas fighter jets, and revenue slipped too.
Still, they managed a 10% profit jump for the full year.
Right now, their stock price is moving sideways—analysts say if it falls below ₹4,400, things could get rocky; otherwise, it might just hang tight for a while.