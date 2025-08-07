HAL's Q1 results on August 12: What to expect

Last quarter, HAL's profits and revenue took a hit

Earlier this year, HAL's profits dropped by 8% thanks to delays with their Tejas fighter jets, and revenue slipped too.

Still, they managed a 10% profit jump for the full year.

Right now, their stock price is moving sideways—analysts say if it falls below ₹4,400, things could get rocky; otherwise, it might just hang tight for a while.