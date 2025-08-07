Kalyan Jewellers's shares drop 2% despite strong FY25 results

Revenue jumped to ₹25,045 crore from last year's ₹18,548 crore

In FY25, Kalyan's revenue jumped to ₹25,045 crore from last year's ₹18,548 crore. Profits also climbed to ₹714 crore, and earnings per share went up too.

On top of that, they announced a ₹1.50 per share dividend in May—showing confidence even as the market acts jittery.

It's one of those times when strong results just aren't lining up with investor mood.