Kalyan Jewellers's shares drop 2% despite strong FY25 results
Kalyan Jewellers's shares dropped by 2% on Thursday, landing among the biggest losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The dip hints at investors getting a bit cautious, even though the company's business numbers are telling a much brighter story.
Revenue jumped to ₹25,045 crore from last year's ₹18,548 crore
In FY25, Kalyan's revenue jumped to ₹25,045 crore from last year's ₹18,548 crore. Profits also climbed to ₹714 crore, and earnings per share went up too.
On top of that, they announced a ₹1.50 per share dividend in May—showing confidence even as the market acts jittery.
It's one of those times when strong results just aren't lining up with investor mood.