HAL's ₹2.7 lakh crore order book projected by FY27

HAL is investing ₹2,000 crore to ramp up production

Tejas MK 1A is India's own homegrown fighter jet, built for high-tech missions like launching long-range missiles and laser-guided bombs.

To keep up with demand, HAL is investing around ₹2,000 crore to ramp up production across several lines—including one backed by private players—to hit an annual target of 30 jets by 2027.

Plus, HAL is juggling deliveries this year and teaming up with other companies on new projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).