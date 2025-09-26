HAL's ₹2.7 lakh crore order book projected by FY27
HAL just scored a major win—it's signed a ₹62,370 crore deal with the Defence Ministry for 97 Tejas fighter jets, taking its order book to a projected ₹2.7 lakh crore by FY27.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027-28 and will roll out over six years.
HAL has also lined up 113 GE engines to power these jets, with that contract set to wrap up by October.
HAL is investing ₹2,000 crore to ramp up production
Tejas MK 1A is India's own homegrown fighter jet, built for high-tech missions like launching long-range missiles and laser-guided bombs.
To keep up with demand, HAL is investing around ₹2,000 crore to ramp up production across several lines—including one backed by private players—to hit an annual target of 30 jets by 2027.
Plus, HAL is juggling deliveries this year and teaming up with other companies on new projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).