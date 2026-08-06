Hangzhou-based DeepSeek tells users a token price increase is coming
Business
DeepSeek, the Hangzhou-based AI company known for keeping its prices super low, just told users a price hike is on the way.
Right now, it charges $0.14 per million input tokens and $0.28 per million output tokens, way less than competitors like Moonshot and Anthropic, which charge several dollars more.
DeepSeek plans 1GW Inner Mongolia facility
DeepSeek plans to build a massive data center in Inner Mongolia to secure 1 gigawatt of AI computing power.
These kinds of facilities can cost billions (NVIDIA's CEO once put it at $50 billion), though it is usually cheaper in China.
DeepSeek's affordable V4 Flash model has already shaken up the market, and this move looks like its way of staying ahead.