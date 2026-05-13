Hangzhou court orders tech firm to pay Zhou 260,000 yuan Business May 13, 2026

Big news from Hangzhou: a court last month ordered a tech company to pay 260,000 yuan (about £28,000) to Zhou, an employee let go after his job was taken over by artificial intelligence, or AI.

Zhou had started as a quality assurance supervisor in 2022, but when the company claimed AI could do his work and offered him a demotion with a big pay cut, he stood his ground and refused.