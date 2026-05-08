Hangzhou court ruling blocks AI replacements and revives office market Business May 08, 2026

Hangzhou's office scene is picking up again after a local court ruled in April 2026 that companies can't just swap employees for AI.

This decision helped protect jobs in a city hit hard by China's real estate slump, especially after the 2021 property bubble burst, leaving top-tier offices empty and giants like Alibaba laying off staff.

At one point, more than 40% of grade-A offices were empty in some inland cities and hit 30% in Hangzhou and Shenzhen.