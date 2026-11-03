Happiest Minds and ITC Infotech merger to complete next year
Business
Happiest Minds Technologies and ITC Infotech are teaming up, with their merger set to wrap up next year.
The goal? To combine their strengths, score bigger deals, and step up their game in global markets, making them more competitive across different industries.
Happiest Minds targets $1B by FY28
Happiest Minds just posted solid growth this quarter, and Joseph Anantharaju and Venkatraman Narayanan have set a bold target: $1 billion in revenue by FY28 while keeping up a 12.5% growth rate.
The merged company plans to pull in 40% of its revenue from the US and focus on sectors like retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing, which together could make up nearly 40% of their business.
It's all about staying flexible and grabbing new opportunities worldwide.