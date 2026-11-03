Happiest Minds and ITC Infotech merger to complete next year

Happiest Minds just posted solid growth this quarter, and Joseph Anantharaju and Venkatraman Narayanan have set a bold target: $1 billion in revenue by FY28 while keeping up a 12.5% growth rate.

The merged company plans to pull in 40% of its revenue from the US and focus on sectors like retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing, which together could make up nearly 40% of their business.

It's all about staying flexible and grabbing new opportunities worldwide.