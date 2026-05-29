Happiest Minds posts almost 80% Q4 FY26 profit to ₹61.17cr

Happiest Minds dividend ₹3.65ps pending approval

The company also improved its efficiency, raising employee utilization and lifting operating margins to 17.5%.

For the full year, profits rose 15% and revenue climbed over 12%. BFSI and healthcare brought in more business, while Edutech slipped a bit.

If you're a shareholder, there's good news: a final dividend of ₹3.65 per share is on the table (pending approval).