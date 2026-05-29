Happiest Minds posts almost 80% Q4 FY26 profit to ₹61.17cr
Business
Happiest Minds Technologies just had a standout quarter: its net profit for Q4 FY26 soared by almost 80% to ₹61.17 crore, compared to ₹34 crore last year.
This boost came from stronger business, with revenue up 10.9% to ₹604.08 crore.
Happiest Minds dividend ₹3.65ps pending approval
The company also improved its efficiency, raising employee utilization and lifting operating margins to 17.5%.
For the full year, profits rose 15% and revenue climbed over 12%. BFSI and healthcare brought in more business, while Edutech slipped a bit.
If you're a shareholder, there's good news: a final dividend of ₹3.65 per share is on the table (pending approval).