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Home / News / Business News / Happiest Minds' shares down 12% after merger with ITC Infotech
Happiest Minds' shares down 12% after merger with ITC Infotech
The merger was announced on August 31

Happiest Minds' shares down 12% after merger with ITC Infotech

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 01, 2026
12:07 pm
What's the story

The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies nosedived by nearly 12% today, following the company's announcement of a merger with ITC Infotech. The stock opened at ₹407.50 against its previous close of ₹407.15 but soon fell to an intraday low of ₹360.90 on the BSE. The sudden decline in share price comes amid the company's plans to create an AI-first global technology services enterprise through this merger.

Merger

Merger details and market reaction

The merger, announced on August 31, is between Happiest Minds Technologies and ITC Infotech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC.

The companies plan to create a firm with a revenue target of $1 billion by FY28.

Notably, the Happiest Minds share is down by 21% year-to-date, in comparison to a 10% fall in the Sensex.

Over the past one year, it has fallen by 36%, while Sensex lost around 4%.

Bull run

What about ITC shares?

After the merger announcement, ITC shares are seeing a bull run today.

The stocks are currently trading at ₹263.70 apiece, up by 2.91% compared to yesterday.

The rally comes following a sharp decline in the shares this year, with ITC down 27.8% year-to-date, compared with an 8.1% fall in Nifty.

The firm's market capitalisation stands at more than ₹3.29 lakh crore.

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