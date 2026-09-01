Happiest Minds' shares down 12% after merger with ITC Infotech

The merger, announced on August 31, is between Happiest Minds Technologies and ITC Infotech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC.

The companies plan to create a firm with a revenue target of $1 billion by FY28.

Notably, the Happiest Minds share is down by 21% year-to-date, in comparison to a 10% fall in the Sensex.

Over the past one year, it has fallen by 36%, while Sensex lost around 4%.