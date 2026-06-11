Happiest Minds Technologies rolls out AI-powered Rel(AI)Build for enterprise development
Happiest Minds Technologies just rolled out Rel(AI)Build, a new AI-powered platform designed to make enterprise software development faster and more reliable.
Built on their unique Agentic Development Lifecycle, it blends smart automation with human oversight, aiming to boost quality and consistency at every stage.
Rel(AI)Build users report 40%-60% faster delivery
Rel(AI)Build can easily fit into existing tech setups for things like app modernization or cybersecurity.
Early users have seen projects move 40% to 60% quicker and engineering productivity tripled. Plus, support costs dropped by up to one-half, with improvements in system reliability and overall software quality.
CEO: GenAI business services, Happiest Minds Technologies Sridhar Mantha says the platform helps companies innovate faster while keeping things well-governed and measurable.