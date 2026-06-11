Happiest Minds Technologies rolls out AI-powered Rel(AI)Build for enterprise development

Rel(AI)Build users report 40%-60% faster delivery

Rel(AI)Build can easily fit into existing tech setups for things like app modernization or cybersecurity.

Early users have seen projects move 40% to 60% quicker and engineering productivity tripled. Plus, support costs dropped by up to one-half, with improvements in system reliability and overall software quality.

CEO: GenAI business services, Happiest Minds Technologies Sridhar Mantha says the platform helps companies innovate faster while keeping things well-governed and measurable.