Happy Steels Ltd lists on NSE SME opening at ₹68

The company's ₹25 crore IPO was a hit with investors, getting nearly 78 times more subscriptions than shares available.

Even though the listing price was lower than the expected ₹76 (based on gray market chatter), Happy Steels plans to use the funds to buy new machinery and pay off some loans.

Founded in 1996, it makes safety-critical metal parts for things like electric vehicles and defense equipment, so it's aiming for growth in some pretty important industries.