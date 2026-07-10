Happy Steels seeks 25cr in IPO more than twice subscribed

Non institutional investors bid almost fivefold

Most of the excitement came from non-institutional investors, who snapped up almost five times their allotted shares. Retail investors weren't far behind at nearly three times their quota, while big institutional buyers were less enthusiastic.

The IPO is open until July 13.

Earlier this week, Happy Steels also raised ₹7.1 crore from anchor investors and plans to use most of the funds for new machinery and paying off loans.