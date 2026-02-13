Happyyou 24|7: India's 1st online mental health platform

Services offered

You get access to therapies like CBT and DBT for stress or phobias, plus confidential support for intimacy and trauma.

There's also an advice section covering everything from overeating to tough days at work—even thoughts of hopelessness or substance use.

Happyyou 24|7 leans into Indian wellness with yoga and meditation options at budget-friendly rates.

They even offer corporate workshops to make mental health support more accessible for everyone at www.happyyou247.com.