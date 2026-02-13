Happyyou 24|7: India's 1st online mental health platform
Happyyou 24|7, inspired by Dr. Subram Sannapareddy during the pandemic, has rolled out a 24/7 online mental health platform for India.
The service covers therapy, psychiatry, sexual wellness, and self-care programs—available 24/7 online.
It's designed to help with anxiety, depression, relationship struggles, and sleep issues.
Services offered
You get access to therapies like CBT and DBT for stress or phobias, plus confidential support for intimacy and trauma.
There's also an advice section covering everything from overeating to tough days at work—even thoughts of hopelessness or substance use.
Happyyou 24|7 leans into Indian wellness with yoga and meditation options at budget-friendly rates.
They even offer corporate workshops to make mental health support more accessible for everyone at www.happyyou247.com.